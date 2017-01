On the first day of the AV-CTL Challenge, it was the City League who started off making a strong opening statement, with Northwest boys and Kapaun Mt. Carmel girls both getting big-time wins earlier in the evening before Wichita East rallied past Andover Central in the nightcap.

Elsewhere, Derby swept its boys/girls doubleheader over rival Hutchinson, as both Panthers teams continue to show they have what it takes to make a deep postseason run.