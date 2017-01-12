One arrested in north Wichita homicide

Wichita police investigate a fatal shooting near 18th and Market on Jan. 9, 2017. (KSN Photo)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to the city’s first homicide of the year. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Market.

Police said when they arrived, they found a car at a stop sign with two victims with gunshot wounds. The driver was killed, and a passenger was critically wounded.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Bernadino Ornelas. The 25-year-old passenger, Andrew Ornelas, was transported to the hospital.

According to jail records, the suspect is identified as Joseph Xavier Moncada-Urbina. He was booked on charges of intentional first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance. Police said the investigation will continue.

“Investigators continue to work through the events and determine if any other suspects are possibly involved,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

Police also located the Chevy Avalanche connected in that shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

