Officials warn to stay safe if the power goes out

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The chance for power outages during the coming ice storm brings up the concern over safety.

“There’s going to be possible power outage failures depending on how much ice we receive here in western Kansas,” said Garden City Fire Marshal Gene Robertson. “Emergency services are going to be taxed and they’re going to take a little more time to get to you.”

If you do lose power and switch to a generator, Robertson reminds you to keep them outside your home if they are gas-powered.

“Do not put them in the house,” he said. “Do not have them in a garaged area where people can be going in and out because of the carbon monoxide that these produce.”

He warns not to overload the generators with a splitter to try to plug in more appliances than it is designed to handle.

“You want to make sure you have batteries, flashlights, a charged cell phone,” he said, “the minimal requirements that you would need for an emergency if the power does go out or if you have to call 9-1-1.”

He also recommends stocking up on enough food to last three or four days.

“They want to keep nonperishable foods in the house. Canned goods, something that they can eat readily and right available without having to cook in case they lose the power.”

Don’t forget to make sure you have any required medication on hand and to prepare your car if you’re on the road during a storm.

“Definitely want blankets. You want food to take with you, crackers, no alcohol.”

He also recommends keeping basic supplies in your car, like an emergency kit and plenty of bottled water.

Officials recommend keeping a shovel and salt or sand in your car. In case you get stuck and need to dig out of snow or get traction on the ice.