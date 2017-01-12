KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, January 12, 2017

5:00AM You’ll notice that winter’s chill is back this morning across the state with wind chills running in the low single digit to sub zero range. Other than the cold temps, today should be fairly quiet… A major winter storm and significant icing is possible this weekend. Join us on Kansas Today for the latest. If you are away from your TV you can stream us live at ksn.com/video
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.