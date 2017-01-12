Kansas family sues neighbors over death after fire

AP_logo By Published:
(Media General photo)
(Media General photo)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A Reno County family is suing their neighbors, contending that a March 2015 wildfire contributed to a family member’s death.

Cynthia Stohr and her children filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Peter and Shawnee Scharer and a caretaker on their property, David Farris.

The Hutchinson News reports the Stohrs claim 60-year-old Ernest Stohr, who was confined to a wheelchair, died from complications of smoke inhalation he suffered in the March 16 fire.

The lawsuit contends Farris started a fire on the Scharer property even though the county was under a warning for extreme fire danger.

The family contends Farris didn’t follow county rules on rural fires and the Scharers were negligent in hiring and supervising Farris.

Peter Scharer declined comment on the lawsuit.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s