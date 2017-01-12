Jimmy John’s workers fired for using food as a jump rope, filming it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCMH) — A food video has gone viral for the wrong reasons.

It shows sandwich shop employees at a Jimmy John’s using bread dough as a jump rope, among other things. Now, those workers have been fired.

The video was recorded on the social media app Snapchat, and it shows employees jumping rope with the dough and playing around with it.

Along the way, we see some other kitchen hijinks.

Jimmy John’s managers said they did not have a comment. James and Rebecca Williams, the local franchise owners, did issue the following statement according to CNN:

Our investigation confirmed the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident, however we do not condone this behavior from our employees and appropriate action has been taken to prevent this from ever happening again.