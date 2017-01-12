Hot coffee assault caught on camera

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WLWT) – A Kentucky woman accused of using a cup of scalding hot coffee to attack a Gallatin County deputy is behind bars after the latest in a series of bizarre crimes.

Erin Coleman 36, is charged with felony assault, menacing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Employees at the Loves truck-stop near the Kentucky Speedway called 911 to report a woman and a man acting strangely inside the McDonald’s restaurant.

“There was really no rhyme or reason to it. They weren’t asking for money, they were just kind of there and causing a disturbance,” Sheriff Josh Neale says.

Deputy Oscar Sanchez and an intern responded to the call and located the couple in the restaurant.

While talking to the couple, Coleman allegedly reached for the gun Sanchez was wearing. After telling her to stop, Coleman allegedly did it again.

“And this time he more aggressively pushed her hand away and said, ‘I told you don’t do that,’ and that’s when, out of the blue, she just took her coffee and just put in his face,” Neale says.