First lady Michelle Obama makes appearance on ‘Tonight Show’

NEW YORK (NBC) – With a week left in office, First lady Michelle Obama joined Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night on NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

First lady Michelle Obama talked about leaving the White House and returning to private life.

She also offered her support to the incoming Trump family with the transition.

The first lady also joined Fallon for his signature “Thank You Notes” skit.

“Thank you Barack for proving your not a lame duck but my very own silver fox.”

“Thank you Inauguration Day, or as I like to call it, lets move.”

First lady Michelle Obama has solved the mystery of why 15-year-old first daughter Sasha missed President Obama’s farewell speech in Chicago earlier this week. Mrs. Obama told Jimmy Fallon that Sasha had to skip the trip because she had a final.

 

