FHSU will open residence halls on Saturday due to weather concerns

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — At Fort Hays State University, students were supposed to move back into the residence halls on Sunday, a day when roads are expected to be dangerous to travel on.

“We had been receiving a lot of phone calls and emails from worried parents and worried students,” said Christina Hurtado, director of residential life at FHSU.

To put those worries to rest, students can now move into the residence halls a day early — on Saturday at noon.

Hurtado said students can stop by their hall’s front desk to check in and pick up their keys.

She added that there will be a handful of staff and resident assistants to help with the early move-in process. If a student moves in after hours, signs will be posted at the front of the halls on who to call.

As for food, the dining center will re-open on Sunday for dinner. Starbucks and the Memorial Union will also be open.

According to Hurtado, students can use their dining dollars from last semester.

Fort Hays will be doing a lot of preparation for the storm in the coming hours. Hurtado said they’ll be salting the sidewalks and roads on campus, making sure everything is ready to go come Saturday.