Chiefs vs. Steelers: Important gameday information

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNW) – The Chief’s game will air Sunday starting at Noon on KSN. If you are heading to the Chiefs game, here are some things you should know.

6:30 a.m. – Parking Lots Open (Prepay for parking to save at the gate!)

8:00 a.m. – Ford Fan Experience Opens

9:00 a.m. – Scout Investments Club Level Opens (For Club Level Ticketed Guests Only)

9:30 a.m. – FCA Faith and Family Chapel (Located on the East side of the Pavilion)

10:00 a.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

12:05 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking & Tailgating

Prepay: Fans are encouraged to prepay for parking to save money and time at the gate. Purchasing a pass in advance not only helps save time at the tollgates but also provides you with the lowest parking price. Click here to purchase your single game parking pass in advance for $35 (playoff pricing) (Ticketmaster fees apply). On event days, parking is only available for purchase at the gate for $60 cash (playoff pricing) ($70 for a Bus/RV).

Arrive Early to park closest to the stadium. The parking lots open at 6:30 a.m. Guests that arrive later will be parked in the outer lots.

Set a Game Plan: Visit chiefs.com/parking to set your arrival game plan.

Tailgating: Arrowhead Stadium has a rich tailgate tradition. Before arriving, please review the following tailgate policies and the parking code of conduct.

Please note: Your prepaid parking pass will be accepted at most gates. Gate 1 is reserved for Platinum M and Bus/RV parking pass holders. Gate 7 is reserved for Platinum, Gold and Bus/RV parking pass holders.

Fan Favorites

NEW Ford Fan Experience Location: Visit the Ford Fan Experience, now located outside of the Founder’s Plaza on the north side of the stadium. Click here to view a map of the stadium gates.

Be A Designated Driver: Visit the Ford Fan Experience or a Fans First booth to sign up for the designated driver program. By committing to be a designated driver you are pledging that you are 21 years of age or older, you will not be drinking alcoholic beverages at the game and you will provide responsible transportation for your group. Click here for more information.

Wi-Fi: Connect to “Arrowhead Wi-Fi” via your mobile device’s Wi-Fi settings. No password is required. Click here to review the terms of use.

Chiefs Mobile: Once connected to “Arrowhead Wi-Fi” enhance your gameday experience with the Chiefs Mobile app featuring exclusive in-stadium access to NFL RedZone, live video feeds, video highlights, replays from every drive and much more.

50/50 Raffle: Each home game the Hunt Family Foundation hosts a 50/50 Raffle where one lucky fan will go home with half of the net proceeds. Click here for more information.

Stadium Policies

The following changes have been made for the 2016 season.

1. Walk-through metal detectors. The Clear Bag Policy is still in effect.

2. Gameday parking is $60, make sure to purchase in advance to save. Prepaid parking is $35 (playoff pricing) (Ticketmaster fees apply)

3. General Parking and Red Parking have been combined. The earlier you arrive the closer you will park.

4. Your tickets are accessible via the app or printable through your online account.

Guest Assistance

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Gameday.

Call: 816-920-4237

Email: fanexperience@chiefs.com

Text: “Chiefs” <space> Your “Location” and “Issue” to 69050

Tweet: @ArrowheadEvents

Visit: Any Fans First booth located throughout the stadium and in the parking lots.