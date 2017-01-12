Airlines prepare for winter storm

Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport (KSN File Photo)
Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to the forecasted winter storm, air travel to and from Wichita may be impacted this weekend. Some airlines are already offering ways to reschedule your flight.

The Wichita Airport tweeted that they are ready for the winter storm, and that trucks, supplies and materials are inventoried and ready to go.

Check your flight status frequently for up-to-the-minute details. Here are some helpful links.

Flight Status

Federal Aviation Flight Delay Information

Wichita Flight Information

Airline Travel Advisories

AMERICAN AIRLINES

DELTA

UNITED

SOUTHWEST

