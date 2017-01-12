Airlines prepare for winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to the forecasted winter storm, air travel to and from Wichita may be impacted this weekend. Some airlines are already offering ways to reschedule your flight.
The Wichita Airport tweeted that they are ready for the winter storm, and that trucks, supplies and materials are inventoried and ready to go.
Check your flight status frequently for up-to-the-minute details. Here are some helpful links.
