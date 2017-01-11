Trump advisor on Ag Secretary: “We need to make sure we get the right pick”

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some of the same group of people who helped get president-elect Donald Trump into office said they are now feeling forgotten.

“Rural America is saying, ‘We voted. We said we matter. Now, how will that translate into a pick that is friendly toward the Rust Belt or rural America? Agriculture is a key part of that,” said Doug Keesling, a member of Trump’s Agriculture Advisory Committee.

As a member, Keesling is hearing concerns from farmers and ranchers in Kansas, as well as other parts of the United States.

“We’re nine days from the inauguration,” said Keesling. “When will we have something so that we can move forward with a solid plan rather than speculation of who’s going to be it and where will the position be.”

Keesling met with Trump in December wants to reassure those in the ag industry that the president-elect hasn’t forgotten them.

“It will be soon, and I know we’ve been saying that for a while, but we need to make sure we get the right pick also,” he said.

For one farmer, the right pick has to be someone with real roots in farming.

“I’d rather it was somebody that had kind of worked their way up, as opposed to somebody that just started at the top and dealt with farmers,” said Harlan Ebright.

Keesling said he has heard the same from farmers all across the state.

Until Trump announces his pick, some remain restless, but hopeful, that the president-elect is using this time to pick the right person to head the Department of Agriculture.