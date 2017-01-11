Sedgwick Co. commission expected to renew financial agreement with Child Advocacy Center

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Today’s Sedgwick County commission meeting will be the first with new commissioners, David Dennis and Michael O’Donnell along with the presentation of a new chairman.

The agenda is light overall but one consent item stands out.

It’s a financial agreement between Sedgwick County and the Child Advocacy Center up for renewal.

The CAC is an umbrella agency that offers everything from medical services to therapy and legal services for children who have been abused or neglected in Sedgwick County.

The contract is for up to $205,000 of support from the county to keep the CAC running.

“This is not an agenda item where there’s a lot of difficulty or difference in opinion,” Dave Unruh, Sedgwick County commissioner said. “It’s just an item that we just need to renew and continue with the support we’ve given.”

Unruh doesn’t see a reason for the agreement not to pass.

“As far as county business, continuing the partnership with the Child Advocacy Center is a big item on our agenda and I think that it will find full support of the commission,” Unruh said.

The CAC was built inside the old Lincoln Elementary School thanks to $7 million in donations by more than 300 people, along with more than $115,000 from the state.

“We recognize that it’s an important agency in our community and we have been very supportive as they built their new facility and then supportive these last several years in helping them with their administrative costs,” Unruh said.