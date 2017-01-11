Justin Bieber’s custom-made Ferrari 458 up for auction

AP_logo By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France. Bieber's custom-built 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia is on the auction block. the car can be previewed in person in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Jan. 14 and 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France. Bieber's custom-built 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia is on the auction block. the car can be previewed in person in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Jan. 14 and 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Ferrari custom-built for Justin Bieber is on the auction block.

Barrett-Jackson auctions has listed what it calls a “once-in-a-life opportunity” to purchase Bieber’s 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia F1. The car was modified for Bieber by famed car outfitter West Coast Customs. The listing touts a “factory custom interior created to Justin’s specifications.”

The Ferrari isn’t without its flaws, however. Barrett-Jackson notes that a vehicle damage report shows it was involved in a rear-end collision at one point.

The car is on the block in Scottsdale, Arizona, but potential buyers can submit bids online. The listing showed no bids placed as of early Wednesday morning.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s