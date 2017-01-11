Gas restored to residents in Bentley

BENTLEY, Kan (KSNW) More than 200 people spent Tuesday night and parts of Wednesday without gas in the city of Bentley

“They came and knocked on our door around 11 last night, the gas company,” says resident Amy Dameron.

It was a long night for workers from the Kansas Gas Service

“We were notified at approximately 6 o’clock of downage to a pipeline that serves our community there,” says Dawn Trip, Manager of Communications.

City officials say a pipeline, owned by Southern Star, was damaged by a farming accident, causing about 220 residents like Amy Dameron and her friends to be without gas.

“My friend that lives over in the other part of Bentley. She had hers off around 8. She texted me throughout the night telling me that it had been off. Ours continued to be on for another 3 hours or so,” says Dameron.

Dameron and her family waited for about 8 hours until their service was restored.

And she says they really caught a break with the warmer weather.

“It didn’t get too cold. It got about 66 degrees is our house last night.”

It was around 7 a.m. when she says service workers came to her door to make sure her gas was on, and working safely.

Officials from the Kansas Gas Service say they’ve been restoring gas since about 4 a.m., and planned to be done by the end of Thursday.

“Right now we are approximately 80 percent complete with restoration,” says Tripp.

Officials say if you were not home during the day, you can call and a representative will come to your home and restore your service.