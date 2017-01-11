Elderly pedestrian hit and injured in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an elderly pedestrian was hit and injured in west Wichita. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near Central and Maize.

An 84-year-old woman was walking southbound across Central and was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape driven by an 80-year-old woman. The driver left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver was contacted at her home.

Police said the accident is still under investigation, and there are no charges at this point.

