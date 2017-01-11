Dramatic video shows truck fire near Halstead

Fire burns a load of hay on a truck trailer near Halstead, Kan. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. (Photo courtesy Tyler Hoover)
HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) – A semi hauling hay caught fire Wednesday night near Halstead, causing a large fire that destroyed the truck’s cargo but caused no injuries.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on SW 36th Street near Halstead’s western western city limits.

Witness and photographer Tyler Hoover said the truck had a blowout, triggering a spark that eventually caused a fire that engulfed the truck’s load of hay. He said the truck’s brakes locked up, forcing responders to use a front-end loader to pull the truck away from the trailer.

Halstead Fire Chief Jim Van Schaick said the front-end loader also pushed the burning hay off the trailer to the side of the road. He said SW 36th between Old Settlers Rd. and Spring Lake Rd. will be closed overnight due to heat damage to the roadway from the fire.

The video below, taken by Tyler Hoover, shows firefighters battling the blaze.

