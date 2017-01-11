Drake pays tribute to Obama by sharing face mashup meme

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Drake accepts the award for favorite artist - rap/hip-hop at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Drake is saluting President Barack Obama with a bizarre image of the Canadian rapper’s face mixed with the president’s. He shared the picture on Instagram Jan. 10, 2017, following Obama's farewell speech.(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Drake accepts the award for favorite artist - rap/hip-hop at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Drake is saluting President Barack Obama with a bizarre image of the Canadian rapper's face mixed with the president's. He shared the picture on Instagram Jan. 10, 2017, following Obama's farewell speech.(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Drake is paying tribute to President Barack Obama by sharing am image from a popular meme of the Canadian rapper’s face mixed with the president’s.

Drake shared the picture on his Instagram on Tuesday night following Obama’s farewell address to the nation. The image shows Obama standing at a podium, but sporting Drake’s signature beard and hairdo.

In the caption Drake writes, “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.”

The picture is one of a number of internet memes featuring Drake. The rapper poked fun at the jokes on “Saturday Night Live” last year by rapping, “How can I explain to my mama/When you got my beard on Obama?”

