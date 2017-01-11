Deer euthanized after being stuck on frozen river

SIMSBURY, Conn. (NBC) – There is a sad ending to the story of one deer who gained national attention after being rescued from a Connecticut frozen river.

The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection says the deer was euthanized due to injuries.

Earlier this week, the deer was found struggling to free itself from the ice over Farmington river.

Rescuers were able to remove the deer from the ice but noticed it was not moving much from its rescue location.

An environmental conservation officer says they took the deer to a local veterinarian where they determined the deer suffered a few injuries including a broken shoulder and jaw.

