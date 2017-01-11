Congressman Roger Marshall named to House Agriculture committe

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Congressman Roger Marshall was selected Wednesday to be a member of the House Committee on Agriculture for the 115th United States Congress.

“We committed to getting the Big 1st a seat back on the Ag Committee,” Congressman Marshall said. “I’m proud to be able to say today that we have delivered on that promise.”

U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp was a tea party favorite who was a thorn to GOP leaders. He was booted off the ag committee in 2012.

Farm groups then turned against him, and voters in his sprawling 1st Congressional District saw the loss of the committee seat as a crucial election issue in their farming state.

Kansas has had a seat on the House ag committee for the last century, with the exception of the last three years.

According to Marshall, the House Ag Committee will oversee the next Farm Bill, which will impact crop insurance and insure a safe, reliable food source. The committee will also take up issues regarding trade in the coming year.

