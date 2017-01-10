Wichita man pleads guilty in bank robbery

Wichita police investigate a bank robbery at Carson Bank Monday. (KSN Photo)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man pleaded guilty Tuesday of brandishing or aiding and abetting another robber who brandished a firearm during a bank robbery.

Andre Bryant, 30, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting or brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence. In his plea, he admitted that on June 13, 2016, he and co-defendants robbed the Carson Bank at 4461 E. Douglas in Wichita. Two individuals who were disguised entered the bank, one of them brandishing a firearm. They demanded and received money before fleeing. The money they received contained a global positioning device that police used to track Bryant and the co-defendants and arrest them.

Bryant is set for sentencing April 10.

Co-defendants Raishat Magill and Elijah Shelton are awaiting trial.

