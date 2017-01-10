Wichita attorney announces run for 4th Congressional District of Kansas

George Bruce announced his run Tuesday for the 4th Congressional District of Kansas. (KSN News)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita attorney George Bruce announced Tuesday that he’s running for Republican nomination fo Bruce believes Rep. Mike Pompeo will be confirmed as Trump’s CIA director.

During a press conference at the Candle Club Tuesday morning, Bruce said his committed to Midwest values. He said he wants to focus on making the American dream more attainable for young people. He adds that politics have become toxic, and it is tearing us apart.

“We need people in Washington who know how to build bridges with their neighbors and those who don’t always agree with them who have experience building small businesses and communities together, people who respect the rule of law, and the need in business and everyday lives for predictable and reasonable rules and regulations.”

Bruce adds he has found three characteristics that lead to success: character lived with integrity, competence earned through experience, and commitment to work hard to see the job through.

