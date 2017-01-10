USD 428 teachers, parents share what qualities they want in new superintendent

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The search for Great Bend’s next superintendent isn’t on, just yet, but the people most impacted by this decision are starting to share what they’d like to see in the next district leader.

“As our mission is, about educating lifelong learners, that’s what we need, somebody that focuses on our students first,” said Beth Rein, president of the Great Bend National Education Association.

Besides the general qualities of a leader, Rein said teachers want someone that focuses on working conditions for teachers.

“That a superintendent honors and knows that a lot of the real work in a school district is what happens in those classrooms every day,” she said.

Teachers also want someone that gets involved at the schools.

“Somebody that’s willing to walk in their rooms and roll up their sleeves a little bit,” Rein said.

For one parent, he’d like to see transparency from the new leader, depending on the situation.

“Both with the parents, with the teachers, with the kids, and with the community, in general,” said Leonard Kaiser, a Great Bend High School parent.

Rein and Kaiser trust the school board will make a good choice for USD 428.

“The board knows what they’re doing,” said Rein.

“I’m glad to hear that they are taking a little extra time and not rushing into anything,” said Kaiser.

Back in December, Brad Reed submitted his resignation and the district agreed to an immediate leave of absence — putting the assistant superintendent Khris Thexton in charge.

During Monday’s school board meeting, president Joyce Carter said she isn’t in a rush to find Reed’s replacement. Right now, the school board is looking at scheduling meetings to discuss long-term goals and ways to move forward with the superintendent search.