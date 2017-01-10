USD 259 survey asks community for feedback on the next superintendent

Related Coverage Wichita superintendent selected to lead Olathe Public Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Board of Education wants feedback from the community on what characteristics they would like to see in the next superintendent.

Last month, John Allison was selected to lead Olathe Public Schools.

The board has worked with the Kansas Association of School Boards to create the online survey to allow the community to share what characteristics they would want in the next superintendent.

You can find the survey by by clicking here. It will be open until the end of the day on January 19. The KASB will compile and summarize the feedback for the Board of Education to consider as they develop a candidate profile for the next superintendent.