Town of Bentley, Kan. without gas service

BENTLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The small south central Kansas town of Bentley was without gas service Tuesday night.

Bentley Police Chief Kevin Dorritie said a construction crew hit a gas line that feeds the town of Bentley around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. It happened a short distance outside the city limits of Bentley near the intersection of Sterling St. and Oxford Ave.

Kansas Gas Service spokesperson Dawn Tripp said the company was notified of the leak about 6 p.m.

Tripp said KGS crews were going door-to-door Tuesday night turning off gas meters at homes and businesses. She expected that to continue into Wednesday morning.

Dorritie said fire and police crews will be on the scene overnight and into Wednesday morning as a precaution. He said crews expect to restore gas service to the town about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, both Dorritie and Tripp said a warming station for Bentley residents has been set up at Bentley City Hall, 150 Wichita Avenue.

