Small chlorine link reported at Wichita Water Treatment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said a small chlorine leak was reported at Wichita’s Water Treatment Plant. It happened around 2 p.m.

Officials said a chloride solution was being transferred from one tank to another when a small leak developed.

Wichita Fire Department hazmat units were dispatched to the plant. A small concentration of chlorine gas was found in the air. It was quickly deemed insignificant.

There was no one injured, and there was no interruption to Wichita’s water supply.

Fire officials remained on the scene to monitor the chlorine levels in the air as plant workers searched for the leak.

Police blocked a portion of Museum Boulevard for a short time.

