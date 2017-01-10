Shawnee County DA’s office discrimination trial begins

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Two former employees of the Shawnee County prosecutor’s office are making their case to jurors that they were wrongfully terminated because of racial and gender discrimination.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2iYiwYA ) reports that opening statements were made Monday in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas.

The attorney for Lisa Anne Moore, of Lawrence, and Krystal Boxum-Debolt, of Rancho Rio, New Mexico, said former Shawnee County District Attorney Chad Taylor “harbored a deep animus against women in the work place” and used “derogatory, sexist statements.”

But the defense says Taylor fired the two victim-witness specialists in 2010 because a third employee told him the two were plotting to get their supervisor fired. Taylor didn’t run for re-election in November.

The jury trial is expected to take five days.