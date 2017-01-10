Rock salt lamps sold from Michaels recalled

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of rock salt lamps sold at Michaels are under recall due to shock and fire hazards. The recall involves about 80,000 rock salt lamps sold under the Lumiere brand.

They are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite.

No injuries have been reported.

Michaels stores sold the lamps from July 2016 through November 2016 for $15 to $20. Consumers should stop using the product and return it to any Michaels store for a full refund.

