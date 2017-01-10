Police receive threats over pet deer that was killed by game warden

Faline (KSN File Photo)
ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – Ulysses police said that several threats have been made against the lives of local law officers. It was over a pet deer that was shot and killed by a game warden last month.

KSN first reported the story after being contacted. Taryn Mcgaughey said the deer, Faline, her mom had cared for, for the past two years, was like part of the family and was shot and killed.

Police said neither the Ulysses Police Department or the Grant County Sheriff’s Office were involved. In a Facebook post, the department said they will look into threats.

“We will investigate any threats made against any peace officers inside our jurisdiction, regardless of what agency was involved.”

Ulysses police said those interested may contact the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism for more information.

