Man sentenced in Washburn art teacher’s death on bicycle

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Glenda Taylor (Courtesy: KSNT)
Glenda Taylor (Courtesy: KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A southeast Kansas man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation for striking and killing a Washburn University art teacher and administrator as she rode her bicycle.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 38-year-old Todd Kidwell, of Chanute, was sentenced Monday for involuntary manslaughter and unlawful passing of a bicyclist in the June 2015 death of 60-year-old Glenda Taylor. She was hit while participating in an amateur time trial on a rural Crawford County road.

Kidwell’s attorneys had contended that the accident occurred when Kidwell swerved to the left to avoid a head-on collision with another truck at the same time that Taylor veered to her left.

Testimony at an earlier hearing indicated Taylor’s body was thrown 169 feet after she was struck.

