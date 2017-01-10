KDHE cancels boil-water advisory for Mulvane

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Mulvane. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the system. KDHE said failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE reported laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Mulvane indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.