Hostess issues voluntary recall on some Twinkies

Twinkies (NBC Photo)
Twinkies (NBC Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you still have some Twinkies left over from the holidays, they may be under recall.

Hostess Brands has issued a voluntary recall for its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies.

This is due to a recall by an ingredient provider of its confectionary coating over concerns of possible salmonella contamination.

The coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

