Hostage situation reported near University of Alabama campus

(Courtesy: WIAT-TV)
(Courtesy: WIAT-TV)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police are responding to reports of a hostage standoff near the University of Alabama campus.

Campus officials sent an alert Tuesday on Twitter saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch.

The bank is located across the street from the UA law school.

Lt. Teena Richardson, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman, told al.com that a gunman entered the building and took the employees inside hostage.

However, she said it wasn’t initially reported as a robbery.

News photos and video show multiple officers around the scene and a roadblock on Bryant Drive, a main campus thoroughfare.

Officers have closed the area, and video and photos show police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear. A police helicopter is overhead.

