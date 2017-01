Mobile users click here

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is giving his annual State of the State address.

The address gives the governor a chance to outline his agenda for the 90-day legislative session and tout his policies.

Kansas is facing projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019. Elections last year left the Legislature less conservative as voters ousted two dozen Brownback allies.