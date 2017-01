The Goddard girls went on the road and scored the final 13 points of the game to beat Eisenhower 40-25. But in the second game of the girls/boys doubleheader, Eisenhower got some revenge, as the Tigers held off the Lions 81-61.

For the Tigers boys, the win gets them back on track after a tough loss to Salina Central their last time out. The Goddard girls also got back on track after falling to Maize in their last game.