Girl reunited with missing bear after Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (MEDIA GENERAL) — A little girl has been reunited with her teddy bear after last week’s mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Courtney Gelinas’ mother, Kim Lariviere, tweeted a picture of the daughter’s bear, Rufus, on Monday, saying he was left at gate D8 in Terminal 2 as frantic travelers fled as shots were fired Friday.
She asked the public and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for help finding him, pleading that her “crying daughter cannot sleep.”
Her post was retweeted by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and less than 24 hours later, the airport’s Twitter account contacted Lariviere, saying they had found him.
“OMG!!!! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!!!!” Larviere responded via Twitter.
“One happy kid!” she tweeted a few minutes later.
Lariviere and her daughter went to the airport Tuesday afternoon where they were reunited with Rufus.
Girl reunited with missing bear
