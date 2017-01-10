Girl reunited with missing bear after Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (MEDIA GENERAL) — A little girl has been reunited with her teddy bear after last week’s mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Courtney Gelinas’ mother, Kim Lariviere, tweeted a picture of the daughter’s bear, Rufus, on Monday, saying he was left at gate D8 in Terminal 2 as frantic travelers fled as shots were fired Friday.

She asked the public and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for help finding him, pleading that her “crying daughter cannot sleep.”

Her post was retweeted by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and less than 24 hours later, the airport’s Twitter account contacted Lariviere, saying they had found him.

“OMG!!!! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!!!!” Larviere responded via Twitter.

“One happy kid!” she tweeted a few minutes later.

Rufus has been located!! Thx for sharing everyone. One happy kid!💜💜 — Lariviere (@klariviere3) January 10, 2017

Lariviere and her daughter went to the airport Tuesday afternoon where they were reunited with Rufus.

Girl reunited with missing bear View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtney Gelinas talks with the news media after being reunited with her bear Rufus, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Gelinas, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, was traveling home with her family after a Caribbean cruise. They became separated from their belongings as they fled during last week's shooting at the airport in which five people were killed. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)