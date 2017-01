ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Arkansas City man was killed late Monday in an accident southwest of Winfield.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Eliseo Cardoza was westbound on 222nd Road when his Sierra pickup went off the left side of the roadway. Cardoza overcorrected and rolled into a field on the south side of the roadway.

Cardoza was pronounced dead on the scene.