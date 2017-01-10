100th anniversary of Girl Scout Cookies is here

Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Caramel deLites mean it’s that time of the year.

Girl Scouts Cookies will soon be available. A new addition, S’mores Cookes will help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

Think of this while savoring the cookies with a favorite beverage, your purchase helped to give girls the skills they need to become leaders. Through the sale, they learn how to manage finances, build confidence and self-sufficiency.

Booths will pop up between Feb. 24 and March 26.

One hundred percent of the net revenue stays with the local council and troops.

For more information, visit http://www.girlscoutcookies.org.