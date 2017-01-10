100th anniversary of Girl Scout Cookies is here

By Published: Updated:
cookies

Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Caramel deLites mean it’s that time of the year.

Girl Scouts Cookies will soon be available. A new addition, S’mores Cookes will help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

Think of this while savoring the cookies with a favorite beverage, your purchase helped to give girls the skills they need to become leaders. Through the sale, they learn how to manage finances, build confidence and self-sufficiency.

Booths will pop up between Feb. 24 and March 26.

One hundred percent of the net revenue stays with the local council and troops.

For more information, visit http://www.girlscoutcookies.org.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s