USD 428 looks at adding security cameras on school buses

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Tonight, Great Bend’s interim superintendent Khris Thexton plans to talk to board members about adding security cameras on the district’s buses.

According to Thexton, some of the newly purchased buses already have security cameras on them, and now the district wants to add cameras to the rest of the school buses.

“The biggest thing to have the cameras on there is, it not only protects our students, it protects our drivers as well, and it’s just a way of recording what’s going on on those buses,” he said.

Thexton said eight buses need cameras. The cameras could be placed at the front, middle and back of the bus — it all depends on how big the bus is and how many seats are available.

“We’re looking for pretty good coverage, so that we could cover most of the bus,” said Thexton. “So that way we have the footage we need for the buses.”

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar asked if this has anything to do with the bus incident involving the swim team, that ended with several students being convicted of misdemeanor battery.

“It’s kind of our district plan is to make sure that we’ve got safe areas for our students, not only buses but our buildings as well,” said Thexton.

The district is currently looking at cost estimates for the cameras and installation.

KSN learned this is the first time the discussion about security cameras will be brought to the school board.