Two men arrested for burglary at Arkansas City Orscheln store

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department arrested two men Saturday on multiple charges after they allegedly burglarized a local farm supply store in north Ark City.

Joshua Bryant Blackwill, 30, and Christopher Lee McElwain, 26, both of Wichita, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of stolen property and theft.

Officers responded Saturday to an alarm call at Orscheln Farm & Home, 2715 N. Summit St. They found a cut chain that normally secures a fenced area at the retail store, but no one was found inside.

Police located a vehicle on the north side of the business, near Second Street. Inside the vehicle, they found items that are sold at Orscheln. The vehicle tag had been reported stolen from Wichita.

The suspects were located in the trees east of the vehicle, apparently hiding from the officers.

Both were transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in lieu of $6,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.