Shamet honored as Wichita State heads into crucial week in the MVC

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State guard Landry Shamet is the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for Jan. 2-8.

Shamet — a 6-foot-4, redshirt freshman guard — averaged a team-high 14.0 points and totaled four steals and eight assists with just one turnover to lead WSU to a 2-0 week.

The Kansas City native went 5-of-8 from three and finished with a game-high 17 points in Sunday’s 80-66 victory at Northern Iowa. He ended with 11 points, five assists and a pair of steals in Wednesday’s 90-65 win over Drake.

Shamet is off to a blistering start to Valley play, averaging a team-best 14.3 points and 4.5 assists through four games. His 9-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio is twice as high as any other MVC player.

For the season, Shamet’s 3.40 assist-to-turnover ratio also leads the league and ranks 19th nationally. He’s one of just three Division I freshmen with a ratio of 3-to-1 or higher, joining Lousiana Tech’s Daquan Bracey (4.00) and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball (3.49).

The MVC Newcomer of the Week award is now in its 15th season. Shamet becomes the 12th different WSU player to earn the honor but only the second freshman, joining Toure’ Murry who won twice in 2007-08. Ten of the 11 previous Shocker winners were later named to the MVC’s postseason All-Newcomer squad.

WSU (14-3, 4-0 MVC) returns to action Wednesday evening against Loyola (12-5, 2-2 MVC) at 6 p.m. CT. The game will air statewide on Cox Channel Kansas (Cox HD 2022) in Kansas City on Spectrum Sports (formerly Time Warner SportsChannel), and on Missouri Valley Conference Television Network affiliates outside the region, including Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Indiana and Comcast SportsNet Chicago. Fans outside the MVC footprint can also stream the game online via ESPN3.