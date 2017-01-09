Rare foot disease may be infecting Kansas deer population

AP_logo By Published:
Deer (KSN File Photo)
Deer (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Wildlife experts are trying to determine whether Kansas’ deer population is contracting an unusual type of contagious foot disease at a higher than average rate.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2i9ZboO ) reports that the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is working with the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study lab at the University of Georgia’s College of Veterinary Medicine. The question is whether the condition is foot rot and why it appears to be more prevalent.

Counties with reports include Butler, Lyon, Woodson, Neosho, Phillips, Cowley, Wilson, Bourbon, Anderson, Geary, Dickinson, Elk, Osage and Decatur.

Hunters and other members of the public are asked to report any potential cases of foot rot to the wildlife disease coordinator for the state.

