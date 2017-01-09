Police: Officer shot in Orlando, suspect still at large

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
orlandofficer-suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – An Orlando police officer has died following a shooting while on duty early Monday, and authorities are conducting a massive manhunt for the suspect.

The Orlando Police Department announced the officer’s death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting occurred near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday.

The tweet said, “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.” With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher. A line of officers saluted as the stretcher was wheeled out.

A news conference is planned at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search for the suspect, identified as Markeith Loyd, 41, in an area of northwest metro Orlando.

Authorities said 17 area schools were placed in lockdown following the shooting.

No additional details were provided about the shooting. But sheriff’s officials said Loyd was spotted by a deputy fleeing in the Orlando police officer’s vehicle. The suspect pulled into a nearby apartment complex and then fired at a deputy, striking the deputy’s SUV twice. The deputy wasn’t harmed, the sheriff’s office said.

Loyd then carjacked another vehicle, drove away and then abandoned the vehicle not far away, according to the sheriff’s office.

The manhunt was being conducted where he abandoned the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Lloyd previously was a suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend last December.

Gov. Rick Scott cancelled an appearance in Orlando because of the shooting.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s