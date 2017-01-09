Police investigate video showing dog abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is actively investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows a male kicking and punching a dog.

The video was shot by Randi Carter Sunday morning in Wichita. The incident occurred on Grove Street according to Wichita police.

“It is disturbing video for sure. We are currently investigating the case, and we are trying to identify the suspect at this time,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department. “The Wichita Police Department cares about these cases, and we take animal abuse very seriously. We would welcome any suspect information that anybody has.”

The video has had nearly 100,000 views since Sunday.

If you have any information about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Video below contains strong language