Police investigate video showing dog abuse

By Published: Updated:
police-investigate-dog-punch

6e50c07578e44a38b69b15236c33b070WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is actively investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows a male kicking and punching a dog.

The video was shot by Randi Carter Sunday morning in Wichita. The incident occurred on Grove Street according to Wichita police.

“It is disturbing video for sure. We are currently investigating the case, and we are trying to identify the suspect at this time,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department. “The Wichita Police Department cares about these cases, and we take animal abuse very seriously. We would welcome any suspect information that anybody has.”

The video has had nearly 100,000 views since Sunday.

If you have any information about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

KSN News will follow this story throughout the day. Look for updates on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

Video below contains strong language

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s