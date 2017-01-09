Playground equipment destroyed in fire at Wichita elementary school

Fire damaged playground equipment at Adams Elementary near 13th and Oliver on Saturday night. (KSN Photo)
Fire damaged playground equipment at Adams Elementary near 13th and Oliver on Saturday night. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews are working to remove playground equipment that was destroyed in a fire over the weekend at a Wichita Elementary School. It happened Saturday night at Adams Elementary near 13th and Oliver.

School officials said the area of the playground with the equipment is blocked off, and crews are removing it.

Students will be outside today, but they will be on another part of the playground.

Wichita schools said it is too early to know damage estimates and a timeline for replacement.

