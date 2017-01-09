Janet Miller elected vice mayor

By Published: Updated:
Janet Miller (KSN Photo)
Janet Miller (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Janet Miller, District VI City Council member, was elected vice mayor during a Wichita City Council meeting on Monday.

Miller will serve a one-year term in the rotating position, which is voted on by members.

City officials will hold a swearing-in ceremony at 9 a.m. on Tuesday during the regular City Council meeting. City Council member Lavonta Williams is the outgoing vice mayor.

Miller was first elected to the Wichita City Council in April 2009. She was re-elected to her second term in 2013. In addition to her work on the City Council, Miller serves on the boards of Botanica, Wichita Downtown Development Corporation, Old Town Association, and the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s