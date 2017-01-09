Janet Miller elected vice mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Janet Miller, District VI City Council member, was elected vice mayor during a Wichita City Council meeting on Monday.

Miller will serve a one-year term in the rotating position, which is voted on by members.

City officials will hold a swearing-in ceremony at 9 a.m. on Tuesday during the regular City Council meeting. City Council member Lavonta Williams is the outgoing vice mayor.

Miller was first elected to the Wichita City Council in April 2009. She was re-elected to her second term in 2013. In addition to her work on the City Council, Miller serves on the boards of Botanica, Wichita Downtown Development Corporation, Old Town Association, and the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.