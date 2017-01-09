Golden Globes audience grew by 1.5 million over last year

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company says Sunday’s Golden Globes show enjoyed a bump in its audience over last year’s.

The awards broadcast, aired on NBC with Jimmy Fallon hosting, was seen by 20 million viewers. That’s a boost of 1.5 million over the 18.5 million viewers who watched in January 2016. It represents an 8 percent surge year-to-year.

Last year’s show, hosted by Ricky Gervais, dropped 800,000 viewers from 2015, although that Globes telecast faced tough competition from the final 15 minutes of an NFL game on Fox.

The 2014 telecast, co-hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, drew 20.9 million viewers to score as the most-watched Globes-fest in a decade.

