Gas prices continue to climb across Kansas according to AAA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The price for gas in Kansas continued to climb according to a report from AAA.

The average is now four cents higher on the week. Wichitans are seeing the largest increase over last year’s average. Topeka’s average rose four cents. Lawrence saw a large uptick on the week with an 11 cent hike.

The state lows are in Waverly at $2.04, Baxter Springs at $2.09 and Leavenworth at $2.10. The highest average is found in Bennington at $2.46, Johnson at $2.45 and Oxford at $2.41.

The national average price of gas continues to increase, reaching today’s average of $2.37 per gallon, the most expensive average since June 2016. Gas prices have moved higher by three cents per gallon on the week and 17 cents per gallon on the month. Retail prices have increased for 40 of the past 42 days as a result of market reactions to the OPEC oil cut agreement.

Today Last Week Last Month Last Year Change Over Last Year National $2.37 $2.34 $2.20 $1.98 20% Kansas $2.23 $2.19 $2.03 $1.74 28% Emporia $2.16 $2.18 $1.99 $1.71 26% Garden City $2.16 $2.21 $1.97 $1.72 25% Hays $2.17 $2.19 $2.05 $1.88 15% KCK $2.27 $2.17 $2.06 $1.76 29% Lawrence $2.28 $2.17 $2.08 $1.76 30% Manhattan $2.16 $2.17 $2.00 $1.73 25% Pittsburg $2.20 $2.18 $1.98 $1.65 33% Salina $2.18 $2.10 $1.95 $1.67 31% Topeka $2.18 $2.14 $1.98 $1.74 25% Wichita $2.22 $2.23 $2.05 $1.65 35%

Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country State Current Avg Rank today Rank last week Missouri $2.17 8 9 Oklahoma $2.18 10 10 Kansas $2.23 13 13 Colorado $2.27 18 18 Nebraska $2.36 28 27