Billion dollar question in Topeka, as lawmakers start new session today

Topeka, KAN (KSNW) – Monday marks the first day of the 2017 legislative session in Topeka, and everything is shiny and new.

“Yes, we are all optimistic,” says House Minority Leader Jim Ward (D) Wichita, “It’s a new year for us.”

But, along with the optimism, comes a projected budget deficit of about One Billion Dollars.

So, how does that get fixed?

“I’m opposed to tax increases for anyone,” says Representative Chuck Weber, ( R )- Wichita. “I think the people in my district want a balanced budget. And how we go about that is of course the big question. And I think generally speaking people say we need to tighten our belts.”

Aside from belt-tightening, some say a big source of revenue could be putting a business tax back into play in Kansas. In 2012, state lawmakers gave tax breaks to about 330-thousand businesses, none of which now pays taxes.

“If you look at the budget over the past five years, it’s a structural problem caused by the tax loopholes that we need to fix,” says House Minority Leader Jim Ward, ( D ) Wichita. “Kansans, Democrats, Republicans, Conservatives (and) Moderates are fiscally responsible, and it drives them nuts that the state can’t pay their bills.”

Governor Sam Brownback will offer his thoughts on fixing the Kansas budget in his State of the State speech Tuesday afternoon in Topeka.

KSN will be there to bring it to you, and will get responses from lawmakers on more specifically how they plan to fix the Kansas budget.