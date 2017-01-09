$37K in cash seized after traffic stop on I-70

SALINA, Kan. (KSAL and KSN) – The Saline County Sheriff made a stop this weekend on I-70 that led to the seizure of cash and narcotics.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy on patrol clocked a westbound Ford F-150 with Nevada plates driving 86-miles per hour in a 75 mph zone.

The stop then turned into a narcotics investigation with deputies finding some personal use meth in the truck and $37,700 in cash under a roll tarp in the truck bed.

David W. Buck, 50, of Las Vegas was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that include possession of a narcotic.